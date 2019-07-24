Notre Dame is a defensive back or two from being done with the 2020 recruiting class, which means the focus continues to shift more and more to the 2021 class.

Midwest: Notre Dame is a national program, so having success across the country is a must for the Irish staff. But winning in your own backyard is and always will be the most important part to building an elite class. There have been plenty of years in the past where Notre Dame has landed top-end talent from across the country but fell short in meeting its overall depth needs. When the Irish have success in their backyard the class depth is almost always strong.

On top of that, the Midwest continues to see a talent upgrade that Notre Dame must continue to take advantage of. The Irish have two Midwestern commits already, and both are Top 100 commits. Avon (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Blake Fisher is the No. 14 player in the country and St. Peter's (Mo.) Lutheran defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio is ranked No. 81.