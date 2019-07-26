The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, who was named today to the Walter Camp Football Foundation preseason watch list.

The Walter Camp Award goes annually to the top college football player in the country.

Book led the Irish to an 8-1 record last season and was a driving force behind the team's run to the College Football Playoffs. Despite starting just nine games, Book passed for 2,628 yards, rushed for 280 yards and accounted for 23 touchdowns.

The El Dorado Hills, Calif. native set a Notre Dame single season record by completing 68.2 percent of his passes, breaking the mark set by Jimmy Clausen in 2009.

Book enters the season with a 9-1 record as a starter despite only making two starts at home.

The award was first handed out in 1967, and Notre Dame players have won the award four times, which is tied for second all-time. Former Irish tight end Ken McAfee won the award in 1977, wide receiver Tim Brown won the award in 1987, wide receiver Raghib Ismail won the award in 1990 and linebacker Manti Te'o won the award in 2012.

Book was one of forty players named to the Watch List. Five Notre Dame opponents were also named to the preseason watch list: Boston College running back AJ Dillon, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, Georgia running back D'Andre Swift, Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall and Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill.

Book was also named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award watch lists.