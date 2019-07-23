Early Look: Notre Dame 2021 Targets In Florida
Notre Dame hasn't landed a prospect from the state of Florida since the 2018 class, when Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish added Houston Griffith (originally from Chicago), Joseph Wilkins, and Kevin Austin.
It doesn't look like the Irish will sign a football recruit from the Sunshine State in the 2020 class, but that will change in the 2021 class. Notre Dame already has a commit from Florida (although he's from Massachusetts) for 2021 and has six other notable targets.
Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where Notre Dame stands with its 2021 targets in Florida.
*** Notre Dame isn't considered a frontrunner in the recruitment of Plant City (Fla.) Rivals100 wide receiver Mario Williams, but the Irish are dark horse. The likes of LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, and Alabama are likely the early favorites to land Williams, and if I had to right now, I would pick the Sooners to land Williams, the nation's No. 29 recruit.
Williams is intrigued with Notre Dame's academics and has formed a good early relationship with Irish receivers coach Del Alexander.
“He’s a nice guy,” Williams told BGI over the weekend. “We’ve built a great relationship. He’s just a cool guy and is easy to talk to. When I visit, I’m looking to meet all the coaches and just see how they are out there.”
For Notre Dame to be considered more of a threat in Williams' recruitment, Notre Dame will need to get Williams on campus. He is a big time baseball player as well, so Notre Dame may have an interesting opportunity to pitch the diamond as well as the gridiron.
