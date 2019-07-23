Notre Dame hasn't landed a prospect from the state of Florida since the 2018 class, when Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish added Houston Griffith (originally from Chicago), Joseph Wilkins, and Kevin Austin.

It doesn't look like the Irish will sign a football recruit from the Sunshine State in the 2020 class, but that will change in the 2021 class. Notre Dame already has a commit from Florida (although he's from Massachusetts) for 2021 and has six other notable targets.

Blue & Gold Illustrated breaks down where Notre Dame stands with its 2021 targets in Florida.

