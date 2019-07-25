On July 3, Notre Dame extended an offer to Philadelphia (Penn.) Imhotep Institute Charter School big man Elijah Taylor. And just last week, the 6-foot-8, 215-pounder announced his top six schools, which included the Fighting Irish.

Also making the cut for Taylor was Florida, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, VCU, Providence.

"They're an academic school and give great exposure on the court," Taylor said of Notre Dame. "They're well-known. I've been working really hard and it just so happened that I got the opportunity. They watched me and I grabbed their attention."

