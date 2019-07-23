WHY COLE KMET IS RANKED NO. 11 IN THIS COUNTDOWN.

In 2018, junior quarterback Ian Book’s 154.0 pass efficiency rating finished No. 17 nationally, the highest in the nine-year Brian Kelly era.

The next steps in the passing arsenal will be to become more threatening with the deep ball and more confident — perhaps even daring — across the middle or seam. In the 6-5 ½, 255-pound junior tight end Kmet, offensive coordinator Chip Long believes that latter element of the game should be vastly upgraded.

“With his speed and size, he should absolutely dominate the middle of the field,” Long said this spring of Kmet.