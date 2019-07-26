Notre Dame’s 2020 class is nearly finished up, and the Irish coaching staff is already working hard on the class of 2021. Blue & Gold Illustrated is breaking down each 2021 Notre Dame target and where the Irish stand in their respective recruitments.

Today, we continue with the defensive back board.

Previous Hot Boards: Offensive Skill | Offensive Line | Front Seven

Below is an introduction to the 2021 Hot Board, and we’ll add “temperatures” to the Hot Board once things heat up more on the recruiting trail.