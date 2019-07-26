Hot Board: Intro To 2021 Secondary Targets
Notre Dame’s 2020 class is nearly finished up, and the Irish coaching staff is already working hard on the class of 2021. Blue & Gold Illustrated is breaking down each 2021 Notre Dame target and where the Irish stand in their respective recruitments.
Today, we continue with the defensive back board.
Previous Hot Boards: Offensive Skill | Offensive Line | Front Seven
Below is an introduction to the 2021 Hot Board, and we’ll add “temperatures” to the Hot Board once things heat up more on the recruiting trail.
CORNERBACK
Top Offers: Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon
The Latest: Notre Dame has an offer on the table for the five-star cornerback from South Florida, but it seems like a serious long shot that much develops between he and the Irish. Clemson, Florida, LSU, and Miami are the top contenders here for the nation’s No. 1 cornerback.
Top Offers: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas
The Latest: One of the nation’s top defensive backs, Grimes has offers from just about every major program in the country. The four-star prospect included Notre Dame in his initial Top 15 and is now getting ready to make another cut. Grimes stated on numerous occasions that he wanted to visit Notre Dame before the dead period but did not make it in, so it will be interesting to see if the Irish do survive the cut.
