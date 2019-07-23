Lea talked a bit about the front in Part I of this interview, but there was a lot more to be said about the unit that will be integral to the team’s success this fall.

Notre Dame got strong play from all three levels of its 2018 defense, but the front was arguably the best unit that defensive coordinator Clark Lea had last season.

BGI: You have a deep, talented and experienced group of defensive ends. How do you, as a defensive coordinator, build around your defensive ends beyond just their ability to rush the passer? (This question was in part one but is being discussed again here)

Lea: ““Our two starting ends [seniors Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem] are elite players. [Senior] Daelin Hayes is coming into his own, and we feel he can be a dynamic physical presence. [Redshirt junior] Ade [Ogundeji] has grown into being a player. We feel great about how those guys fit.

“I think we do less this year versus last year. It’s more about is this going to work with this group. If they do this really well on the second level. … If they take that gap as fast as possible, they are going to single up the [defensive tackle] and be disruptive to the running back. They are going to push him out and funnel him to players who are fitting off the perimeter blocks and will be effective that way.

