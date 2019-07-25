Jalen Elliott Named To Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Safety Jalen Elliott became a top playmaker for Notre Dame last season, and heading into his senior season the Chesterfield (Va.) L.C. Bird standout is part of arguably the best safety duo in the country.
But Elliott's most recent preseason recognition has more to do with what he brings to the program off the field. Elliott was named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerrfel Trophy, whose winner is recognized for "exemplary community service, academics and athletics."
The trophy was first handed out in 2005 and is named after former Florida Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel. Former Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill won the award after the 2018 season.
He's coming for you @dtranquill!@jae_uno_ has been named to the 2019 @WuerffelTrophy Watch which combines exemplary community service, academics and athletics.#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ojxX1y4V9g— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 25, 2019
