Week In Review: Notre Dame Football, Recruiting News

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
It was another busy week of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and recruiting news at Blue & Gold Illustrated. Catch up on any headlines you may have missed in the past week.

NOTRE DAME AUGUST PRACTICE COVERAGE

The BGI staff has been putting out tons of quality content from fall camp. Make sure to get caught up.

*** August 4 (Practice 1, Open)

VIDEO: Notre Dame Players Talk Practice - Offense

VIDEO: Notre Dame Football Practice Highlights - August 4

PODCAST: Talking Notre Dame's First Practice Of 2019

VIDEO: Brian Kelly Post-Practice

Brian Kelly Notebook: Day 1 At Culver Academies

Notre Dame Hot Takes: Practice No. 1 - Offense

Notre Dame Hot Takes: Practice No. 1 - Defense

Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 1 - Defense

Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 1 - Offense

BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame Players Talk Practice - Defense

*** August 5 (Practice 2, Closed)

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Day 2 Of Fall Camp

**** August 6 (Practice 3, Closed)

Notre Dame Football Fall Camp Practice Highlights - Day 3

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Day 3 Of Fall Camp

**** August 7 (Practice 4, Closed)

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Day 4 Of Fall Camp

Notre Dame Fall Camp Practice Highlights - Day 4

*** August 8 (Practice 5, Open)

PODCAST: Recapping Practice No. 5 For Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 5 - Defense

Notre Dame Notebook: Practice No. 5 Report

BGI VIDEO: Day 5 Practice Highlights

Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 5 - Offense

Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 5 - Quarterbacks

Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 5 - Offense

*** August 10 (Practice 6, Open)

Notre Dame Football Notebook: Practice No. 6 Review

Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 6 - Offense

Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 6 - Defense

BGI VIDEO: Post Practice - Offense

Brian Kelly's August 10 Notre Dame Post-Practice Transcript

PODCAST: Notre Dame Football Practice Recap

BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame Players Post Practice - Defense

BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Press Conference

BGI Video: Practice Highlights - August 10th

MORE FIGHTING IRISH HEADLINES

BREAKING: Safety Derrik Allen To Transfer From Notre Dame

Notre Dame Names Seven Team Captains For 2019

Notre Dame Turns To Next Steps At Tight End Minus Cole Kmet

Notre Dame's Chase Toward History — As A Team

Notre Dame Ranked No. 7 In Sports Illustrated Preseason List

Notre Dame, Ian Book Facing Unique Quarterback Situation

Notre Dame Football In Need Of Kick Start To 2019

WEEKLY FEATURES

Older players compete again to emerge from shadows after past setbacks. Read senior editor Lou Somogyi's Confessions in his weekly column.

Lou's Confessions: Veteran Presence Vital At Notre Dame Camp

BGI recruiting insider Mike Singer has info on several key class of 2021 targets for the Fighting Irish in his Friday Notebook.

Friday Notebook: Updates On Notable 2021 Notre Dame Targets

BGI recruiting insider EJ Holland has seen several Notre Dame commits in person during the spring and summer. Where does he think they should move in the rankings?

Irish Coffee: Which Notre Dame Commits Should Move In New Rankings?

There are a number of veterans on the Notre Dame roster that are poised for bounce back seasons, either due to injury, poor performance or falling down the depth chart. The BGI staff debates which of those veterans is poised to have the biggest bounce back.

Cover 3: Bounce Back Veteran For Notre Dame In 2019

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell breaks down Notre Dame's offensive tackle tandem, defensive back recruiting for the Irish, and more.

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Holland and Singer have the latest in the world of Notre Dame football recruiting. Who are the Fighting Irish trending for?

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING NEWS

Hot Button: Where Notre Dame Stands With Collin Gamble

Notre Dame Pledge Blake Fisher Commits To World Bowl

Fantasy Draft: Building A Notre Dame Recruiting Dream Team

Playing For Notre Dame Would Be "Big Time" For Local 2021 Guard

Notre Dame Academics, Legacy Intrigue 2021 LB Chaz Chambliss

Notre Dame Offer 'Huge' For Four-Star Athlete Ceyair Wright

Preseason All-USA Today Defensive Team Features Notre Dame Commit, Targets

Notre Dame Commit, Targets On Preseason All-USA Today Offensive Team

Notre Dame Commit Kevin Bauman To Play In Polynesian Bowl

Notre Dame's Julian Okwara Primed To Hit The Sacks

2021 Rivals100 OL Landon Tengwall Shares The Latest On Notre Dame

Recently Offered 2020 Big Matt Zona Looking To Visit Notre Dame

Notre Dame Recruiting Summer Superlatives

Nation's Top 2021 WR Opens Up About Notre Dame, Recruiting

2021 LB Damon Owens Already Planning Notre Dame Return Visit

LUCKY CHARMS

Intel On Notre Dame Targets In Colorado

P5 Assistant Sounds Off On Notre Dame DB Targets

Buzz On Key 2021 Notre Dame Targets

Can Notre Dame Fend Off Oklahoma For Offord?

Tidbits On Notre Dame Targets In Indiana

2020 Notre Dame Recruiting Tidbits

2021 Notre Dame DL Recruiting Tidbits

