Week In Review: Notre Dame Football, Recruiting News
It was another busy week of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and recruiting news at Blue & Gold Illustrated. Catch up on any headlines you may have missed in the past week.
NOTRE DAME AUGUST PRACTICE COVERAGE
The BGI staff has been putting out tons of quality content from fall camp. Make sure to get caught up.
*** August 4 (Practice 1, Open)
VIDEO: Notre Dame Players Talk Practice - Offense
VIDEO: Notre Dame Football Practice Highlights - August 4
PODCAST: Talking Notre Dame's First Practice Of 2019
VIDEO: Brian Kelly Post-Practice
Brian Kelly Notebook: Day 1 At Culver Academies
Notre Dame Hot Takes: Practice No. 1 - Offense
Notre Dame Hot Takes: Practice No. 1 - Defense
Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 1 - Defense
Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 1 - Offense
BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame Players Talk Practice - Defense
*** August 5 (Practice 2, Closed)
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Day 2 Of Fall Camp
**** August 6 (Practice 3, Closed)
Notre Dame Football Fall Camp Practice Highlights - Day 3
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Day 3 Of Fall Camp
**** August 7 (Practice 4, Closed)
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Day 4 Of Fall Camp
Notre Dame Fall Camp Practice Highlights - Day 4
*** August 8 (Practice 5, Open)
PODCAST: Recapping Practice No. 5 For Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 5 - Defense
Notre Dame Notebook: Practice No. 5 Report
BGI VIDEO: Day 5 Practice Highlights
Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 5 - Offense
Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 5 - Quarterbacks
Notre Dame Football: Full Practice Report No. 5 - Offense
*** August 10 (Practice 6, Open)
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Practice No. 6 Review
Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 6 - Offense
Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 6 - Defense
BGI VIDEO: Post Practice - Offense
Brian Kelly's August 10 Notre Dame Post-Practice Transcript
PODCAST: Notre Dame Football Practice Recap
BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame Players Post Practice - Defense
BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Press Conference
MORE FIGHTING IRISH HEADLINES
BREAKING: Safety Derrik Allen To Transfer From Notre Dame
Notre Dame Names Seven Team Captains For 2019
Notre Dame Turns To Next Steps At Tight End Minus Cole Kmet
Notre Dame's Chase Toward History — As A Team
Notre Dame Ranked No. 7 In Sports Illustrated Preseason List
Notre Dame, Ian Book Facing Unique Quarterback Situation
WEEKLY FEATURES
Older players compete again to emerge from shadows after past setbacks. Read senior editor Lou Somogyi's Confessions in his weekly column.
Lou's Confessions: Veteran Presence Vital At Notre Dame Camp
BGI recruiting insider Mike Singer has info on several key class of 2021 targets for the Fighting Irish in his Friday Notebook.
Friday Notebook: Updates On Notable 2021 Notre Dame Targets
BGI recruiting insider EJ Holland has seen several Notre Dame commits in person during the spring and summer. Where does he think they should move in the rankings?
Irish Coffee: Which Notre Dame Commits Should Move In New Rankings?
There are a number of veterans on the Notre Dame roster that are poised for bounce back seasons, either due to injury, poor performance or falling down the depth chart. The BGI staff debates which of those veterans is poised to have the biggest bounce back.
Cover 3: Bounce Back Veteran For Notre Dame In 2019
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell breaks down Notre Dame's offensive tackle tandem, defensive back recruiting for the Irish, and more.
Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings
Holland and Singer have the latest in the world of Notre Dame football recruiting. Who are the Fighting Irish trending for?
NOTRE DAME RECRUITING NEWS
Hot Button: Where Notre Dame Stands With Collin Gamble
Notre Dame Pledge Blake Fisher Commits To World Bowl
Fantasy Draft: Building A Notre Dame Recruiting Dream Team
Playing For Notre Dame Would Be "Big Time" For Local 2021 Guard
Notre Dame Academics, Legacy Intrigue 2021 LB Chaz Chambliss
Notre Dame Offer 'Huge' For Four-Star Athlete Ceyair Wright
Preseason All-USA Today Defensive Team Features Notre Dame Commit, Targets
Notre Dame Commit, Targets On Preseason All-USA Today Offensive Team
Notre Dame Commit Kevin Bauman To Play In Polynesian Bowl
Notre Dame's Julian Okwara Primed To Hit The Sacks
2021 Rivals100 OL Landon Tengwall Shares The Latest On Notre Dame
Recently Offered 2020 Big Matt Zona Looking To Visit Notre Dame
Notre Dame Recruiting Summer Superlatives
Nation's Top 2021 WR Opens Up About Notre Dame, Recruiting
2021 LB Damon Owens Already Planning Notre Dame Return Visit
LUCKY CHARMS
Intel On Notre Dame Targets In Colorado
P5 Assistant Sounds Off On Notre Dame DB Targets
Buzz On Key 2021 Notre Dame Targets
Can Notre Dame Fend Off Oklahoma For Offord?
Tidbits On Notre Dame Targets In Indiana
2020 Notre Dame Recruiting Tidbits
