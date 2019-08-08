Notre Dame dished out a local offer to South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph class of 2021 guard JR Konieczny in late July. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound prospect told Blue & Gold Illustrated that he was "stoked" about landing the offer from the Fighting Irish.

"They've been tracking me for a little bit now," Konieczny said. "We were communicating back and forth, and Coach [Mike] Brey saw me play at the NCAA Basketball Academy. He said that he liked how I play and he wanted to offer me a scholarship. That was really cool; I was stoked after that for sure."

