News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-08 19:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Playing For Notre Dame Would Be "Big Time" For Local 2021 Guard

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

Notre Dame dished out a local offer to South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph class of 2021 guard JR Konieczny in late July. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound prospect told Blue & Gold Illustrated that he was "stoked" about landing the offer from the Fighting Irish.

"They've been tracking me for a little bit now," Konieczny said. "We were communicating back and forth, and Coach [Mike] Brey saw me play at the NCAA Basketball Academy. He said that he liked how I play and he wanted to offer me a scholarship. That was really cool; I was stoked after that for sure."

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Qmmrazapa0sopffcmho6
G7gddwwi5s0840zl4zan
South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph guard JR Konieczny is excited about his offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}