News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-10 15:41:29 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI VIDEO: Notre Dame Players Post Practice - Defense

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
BluenadGold.com

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Four defensive players were named captain by head coach Brian Kelly today and they were made available to the media following the sixth practice of fall camp.

ALOHI GILMAN

JALEN ELLIOTT

KHALID KAREEM

JULIAN OKWARA

Gsoopqq74ljjspgtqepa

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}