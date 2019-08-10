The Notre Dame offense and defense went at it hard during practice number six, which was the first back on the South Bend campus. We have already talked standouts and given observations for the Irish defense, now it’s time to focus on the defense.

JAFAR ARMSTRONG, RUNNING BACK: There weren’t any offensive players that were dominant today, but Armstrong was steady and made plays in the run game and pass game. Armstrong ran hard and was decisive, and he was active in the pass game.

Armstrong beat freshman safety Kyle Hamilton on a corner route during 1on1s, and he scored a touchdown after catching a crossing route during 7on7s in which he just outran the defense. He didn’t have any big runs during the practice, but Armstrong was able to pound the defense a bit, pick up positive gains and of course, when he got his chances in the pass game he did damage.