PODCAST: Notre Dame Football Practice Recap
Notre Dame was back on campus today for practice No. 6. It was a much better day for the Irish defense, but the offense was still able to make plays. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi, football analyst Bryan Driskell and staff writer Vince DeDario break down what they saw from the Fighting Irish on day six.
