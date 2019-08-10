News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-10 17:08:25 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame Football Practice Recap

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Notre Dame was back on campus today for practice No. 6. It was a much better day for the Irish defense, but the offense was still able to make plays. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi, football analyst Bryan Driskell and staff writer Vince DeDario break down what they saw from the Fighting Irish on day six.


