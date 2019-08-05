News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 09:26:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame, Ian Book Facing Unique Quarterback Situation

Fqjtyuqaan7kytmtdsa7
Ian Book is in line to be the eighth different opening game starter at Notre Dame the past nine years. (Angela Driskell)
Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Never in his 10 years at Notre Dame has head coach Brian Kelly felt so out of place with his offense in training camp.

He is hoping that is a blessing rather than a setback.

For the first time this decade that has reached its final year, there is neither an open battle at starting quarterback, controversy/drama at the position, nor a new figure entering the No. 1 lineup.

• In year 1 (2010), junior Dayne Crist had not only never started but he was also coming off ACL surgery from the previous season. His backup was former walk-on Nate Montana.


Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}