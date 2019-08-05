Never in his 10 years at Notre Dame has head coach Brian Kelly felt so out of place with his offense in training camp.

He is hoping that is a blessing rather than a setback.

For the first time this decade that has reached its final year, there is neither an open battle at starting quarterback, controversy/drama at the position, nor a new figure entering the No. 1 lineup.

• In year 1 (2010), junior Dayne Crist had not only never started but he was also coming off ACL surgery from the previous season. His backup was former walk-on Nate Montana.



