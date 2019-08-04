CULVER, Ind. – Notre Dame has officially kicked off the 2019 season, with the first football practice of the season taking place today in Culver, Ind. on the campus of Culver Academies.

Practice one is now in the books, and we begin our new practice coverage format today. We’ll begin with quick analysis of the offense and defense and then tomorrow we’ll post a far more detailed and extensive breakdown of the practice.

We’ll begin today’s coverage with hot takes from the Irish defense.