The dead period briefly lifted in late July, allowing schools all over the country to get recruits back on campus for the first time in about five weeks.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosted several recruits, including class of 2021 linebacker Damon Owens from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood H.S. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound hybrid outside linebacker/safety prospect enjoyed his first time in South Bend.

"Notre Dame was amazing to me because it’s all about tradition," explained Owens. "They aren’t the flashiest school, but it’s very unique and I like it. My favorite part of the visit was the tour of the campus and seeing the unique buildings and beautiful campus."

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card