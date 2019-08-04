Notre Dame kicked off the 2019 season with its first practice of fall camp. The Irish practice at Culver Academies in Culver, Indiana. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi, football analyst Bryan Driskell and staff writer Vince DeDario break down the first practice.

It was a strong day for the Notre Dame defense, but the Irish offense also did some positive things. The staff covers it all while recording on location at Lakehouse Grille in Culver, Ind.