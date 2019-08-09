Notre Dame's thin safety depth chart just got even more so, as sources have informed Blue & Gold Illustrated that sophomore safety Derrik Allen intends to transfer out of the program.

The writing was on the wall for Allen, who was at best the fifth safety on the depth chart and not in competition for a role on special teams, at least through the first five practices.

Allen came to Notre Dame with an outstanding prep profile, ranking as the No. 135 player in the country out of Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter. ESPN ranked the former Army All-American as the No. 82 player in the land.

The 6-2 safety will likely have to sit out the 2019 season and then have three seasons of eligibility remaining at whatever school he transfer to.

As it stands right now, Notre Dame is likely to only have three scholarship safeties on the 2020 roster, which will likely force the staff to make at least one position switch at some point in the future.