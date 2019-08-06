News More News
Nation's Top 2021 WR Opens Up About Notre Dame, Recruiting

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

The temporary lift of the dead period allowed Emeka Egbuka to hit the road and see several schools in the Southeast .

The four-star wide receiver from Steilacoom (Wash.) got a closer look at a a trio of power programs, which gave him new perspective on his recruitment.

“I stopped by Clemson, Alabama and LSU,” Egbuka said. “Those are big football school, and I wanted to get down there and check them out. All three visits were pretty amazing. I was really impressed with all of the facilities and the culture down there.”

Washington wide receiver Emeka Egbuka visited Notre Dame in March.
