The temporary lift of the dead period allowed Emeka Egbuka to hit the road and see several schools in the Southeast .

The four-star wide receiver from Steilacoom (Wash.) got a closer look at a a trio of power programs, which gave him new perspective on his recruitment.

“I stopped by Clemson, Alabama and LSU,” Egbuka said. “Those are big football school, and I wanted to get down there and check them out. All three visits were pretty amazing. I was really impressed with all of the facilities and the culture down there.”