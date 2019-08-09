Blake Fisher has committed to playing in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame World Bowl in 2021. The Avon (Ind.) product and class of 2021 Notre Dame offensive line commit announced on Friday evening that he would be playing in the all-star game. Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

The World Bowl takes place in Mexico City and airs on CBS Sports Network. The top prep football players from across the United States and the world will be showcased in the All-Star Bowl being played outside the U.S. Fisher committed to Notre Dame on June 15, picking the Fighting Irish over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and others.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder is ranked as the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2021 class as well as the No. 1 recruit in Indiana and No. 3 offensive tackle. Fisher is one of five commits for the Fighting Irish in the 2021 class. All are ranked as four-star prospects and the class currently ranks No. 3 in the country.