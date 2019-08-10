News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-10 21:28:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: 2021 Notre Dame DL Recruiting Tidbits

Zjvrnhgy7ntz4ouiz0xk
New Jersey defensive lineman Tywone Malone visited Notre Dame this summer. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland has the latest on 2021 Notre Dame defensive line recruiting.

Click Here to read this update.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Nx7kpt4vdq2isdfkh3gi

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}