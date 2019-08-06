Sports Illustrated has placed Notre Dame No. 7 in its preseason ranking, which ties for the highest preseason mark for the Irish heading into the 2019 season.

The publication had this to say about why it has Notre Dame this high:

"The 4–8 season of 2016 is a distant memory as Notre Dame has now won 22 of its last 26 games and appeared in last year's playoff. But the Irish still haven’t won a New Year’s Six bowl under Brian Kelly."

Notre Dame was No. 16 in their preseason poll a year ago, but the Irish finished No. 5 after going 12-1 and making it to the College Football Playoff.

Four Notre Dame opponents were also picked in the preseason Top 25. Georgia is the highest ranked opponent, checking in at No. 3 on the list. Michigan is ranked No. 11 in the ranking, Virginia Tech is ranked No. 22 and Stanford is ranked No. 25.

Last season the Irish beat Michigan (24-17), Virginia Tech (45-23) and Stanford (38-17). The Irish play Georgia, Michigan and Stanford on the road.