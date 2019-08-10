The massive overhaul of the infrastructure back them has helped result in what head coach Brian Kelly refers to as a better consensus of leadership through the Spring/Summer Workout Accountability Team (SWAT) selected each January. Seven of the eight were named captains.

Even prior to practice, the day began with the football office announcing the seven captains for the 2019 team. It was the second time in three years the Fighting Irish named a school record seven captains (it had four last year). It’s likely not coincidence that a greater volume has been named as captains since the 4-8 debacle in 2016.

After the first day off from training camp on Friday, Notre Dame held its sixth practice overall, and first on its home campus, Saturday morning.

“It has much more to do with their ability to act as a unified group,” Kelly said of the number of captains. “…We have kind of laid the groundwork with the SWAT team, extended leadership within the organization. We set that model up where they operate better with more of a consensus.”

Here were some other top takeaways:





1. Cole Kmet Timetable/Tight End Situation



The junior tight end underwent surgery shortly after breaking his collarbone during Thursday’s practice. A plate and six screws were put in, and Kelly said the time line for his recovery can be anywhere from four weeks to as much as eight to 10 weeks.

He did not rule out the possibility of Kmet being ready for the Sept. 14 home opener versus New Mexico, especially with a bye the week prior, in part because Kmet is deemed a “fast healer.” He returned from a high ankle sprain last year well ahead of schedule.

In Kmet's place, classmate Brock Wright has continued to excel, which is not a surprise for someone whom Rivals rated as the nation’s No. 1 tight end prospect in 2017. Wright shed 10-15 pounds from last year and, per Kelly, that has enabled him to change direction and get separation much better than in his first two seasons.

With sophomores Tommy Tremble and George Takacs, Kelly does not feel a need to add any more bodies to the position, especially because of how well Tremble’s “athleticism fits in well at that position.”

The position also this month added 6-4 ¼, 249-pound Yale graduate transfer and former starter John Lager.





2. Linebacker By Committee

Junior Drew White (6-0, ¼, 230) continues to see the majority of snaps with the top unit at Mike linebacker because of his combination of instinct, technique, downhill skills and a stouter frame. White missed the final 12 practices of spring with an injury but has made his presence felt this month. Kelly refers to him as a prototype figure in the middle.

“One of the things we were really looking for is the Mike linebacker to pull those double teams off the two down linemen,” Kelly said. “(White’s) been really consistent at doing that and playing downhill, pulling those double teams off and allowing Myron (Tagovailoa-Amosa) and (Kurt) Hinish to make some plays at the line of scrimmage. That’s been his consistent forte and that’s what we need from that position.”

Fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal (6-2, 227), the starting rover last year, has cross-trained at both Mike and Buck, and also is a front-runner for a huge volume of snaps, although Kelly doesn’t want to commit too much to what might be an inside linebacker group by committee.

"We’re trying to find the guys that fit with their skill set,” Kelly said. “We’re really trying to find the strengths of each one of those linebackers and how they fit into the overall scheme of things on first, second and third down. I think we have a pretty good idea of who those guys are. Now it’s about finding what the best combinations are. We’re starting to see some combinations …and matching those skills sets.”

Junior Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continues to shine at rover, highlighted by an excellent read and interception in one red-zone situation.









3. QBs Balancing Safe With Taking Chances

With some more vertical explosiveness at receiver in the form of junior Michael Young and sophomores Lawrence Keys III and Braden Lenzy, taking more shots down the field has been a mandate with senior quarterback Ian Book. On occasion he has, with mixed results. Thus, there is also a lot to be said for playing to one’s strengths and not getting too reckless.

“Ian’s personality is not one where I don’t know if he’s going to get many speeding tickets,” Kelly said. “He doesn’t live on the edge. He’s certainly a lot more confident in pushing the ball down the field and we knew that’s something we had to be better at … He’s not a guy that’s just going to be feeding it in through traffic. He’s going to check it down. He’s a smart kid. He’s going to make the right plays and choices.”