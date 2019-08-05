Notre Dame kicked off the 2019 season on Sunday, August 4th with a practice down in Culver, Ind. Yesterday we released the immediate hot takes from the offensive practice, and now we dive into a more detailed position-by-position report.

None of the quarterbacks stood out on the opening day of practice. By my count the quarterbacks threw five interceptions, with three coming on tipped passes due mainly to all three quarterbacks throwing a bit too late.

It was day one, so I didn’t expect the timing to be ideal. It is something the unit will have to improve, of course, but it’s not something I would overreact to or focus much on. If the same story is being told in two weeks, then we can start to worry a bit.

Senior Ian Book was his typical accurate self on short and most intermediate throws, but his timing kept him from having much success on throws beyond 10 yards. He missed on most of his deep throws and was unwilling to hit TE Brock Wright on a seam throw, choosing instead to scramble.

Book was just 8-15 during 1on1s, but just two of those throws were downfield throws. He hit Finke WR Chris Finke on a perfectly thrown corner route to kick off practice and his final completion during 1on1s was a deep in throw to WR Michael Young. He missed on both vertical routes and a wheel route during that session.