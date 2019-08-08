Notre Dame finished up its fifth practice - and first in full pads - of the 2019 season. It was also the last day in Culver, Ind. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell wrap up the practice from Culver. The staff recorded today's show from the Lakehouse Grille in Culver, where the Notre Dame football team had dinner the night before.

It was a strong day from the Irish offensive line, the secondary was impressive once again, and a young quarterback shined.