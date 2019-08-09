Three years ago, tight ends recruits Brock Wright and Cole Kmet were the lone top 100 recruits, per Rivals, in Notre Dame’s 2017 recruiting haul. Wright was ranked No. 44 overall and the No. 1 tight end, while Kmet was No. 95 overall and No. 3 in his position group. That quality depth will now be put to the test halfway through Thursday’s practice, the fifth and final one at the Culver Academies before returning to Notre Dame, when an awkward landing by Kmet after a superb reception resulted in what Blueandgold.com learned shortly afterwards was a broken collarbone.

Junior tight end reportedly suffered a broken collarbone during Thursday's practice. (Photo by Mike Miller)

Such injuries generally take at least six weeks to heal, which in a best-case situation could have Kmet ready for the Sept. 21 showdown at Georgia, ostensibly the overwhelming No. 3 team in college football, behind Clemson and Alabama, which have split the last four national titles. Kmet’s injury occurred during a red zone drill in which he and senior safety Alohi Gilman battled for a jump ball in the end zone. The 5-10 ½ Gilman nearly broke up the pass versus the 6-5 ½ and 250-pound Kmet, but Kmet’s half-foot advantage to go with his high leap enabled him to snatch the football. However, on the way down, Kmet landed hard on his right shoulder, and the impact of the fall was immediately evident as he remained on the turf for a spell and rose in pain while conspicuously in pain on the right side. Every opening game starter at tight end for Notre Dame since 2004 went on to be drafted by the NFL later in his career. This includes second-round picks Anthony Fasano (2004), John Carlson (2006), Kyle Rudolph (2008) and Troy Niklas (2013), first-round choice Tyler Eifert (2011), fourth-round selection Durham Smythe (2015), and then in the seventh round Ben Koyack (2014) and Alize Mack (2018).

With Kmet sidelined, the junior Wright is expected to make his starting debut at Louisville in the Sept. 2 opener, provided he stays healthy. While the situation isn’t necessarily "chaotic," Wright said this spring that handling such unexpected situations is part of the Notre Dame strength and conditioning program under Matt Balis. “He does a great job of putting us in positions where we have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable,” said Wright of Balis this spring. “He uses the word ‘chaos’ a lot, and a lot of times in a game there’s going to be chaos. So by training, he’s preparing us to deal with that kind of thing.”

Brock Wright was the nation's No. 1 tight end recruit in 2017, per Rivals. (Photo by Mike Miller)