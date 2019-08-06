Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks Day 2 Of Fall Camp
Inside Notre Dame Football host Jack Nolan interviewed Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly following day two of fall camp.
Kelly's interview is spliced with a few highlight clips from yesterday's practice.
