News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-04 21:32:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Intel On Notre Dame Targets In Colorado

X8j2t0diym7nehct0ae8
Colorado offensive lineman Trey Zuhn visited Notre Dame this offseason.
EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland has the latest on a handful of key Notre Dame football recruiting targets in Colorado.

Click Here to read this update.

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Nx7kpt4vdq2isdfkh3gi

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}