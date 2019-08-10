Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 6 - Defense
With its time at Culver Academies in the rearview mirror the Notre Dame football team returned to campus for its sixth practice of the 2019 season. It was a much better day for the Irish defense, who made a lot of plays on the ball and were far more disruptive than what we saw in practice one.
Standouts and observations of the defense from practice six:
PRACTICE STANDOUTS
JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH, ROVER: Rover was a major question mark heading into the season, with all three scholarship players at the position combining for a grand total of zero career snaps at the position. We are just six practices in and there is a lot to prove, but so far the Irish junior has been a standout for the Irish defense. Notre Dame needs more playmaking from the position, and thus far in fall camp Owusu-Koramoah has done that.
He had one of the plays of the day during a red zone 7on7 period, running underneath an Ian Book post throw to Chris Finke for a brilliant interception near the goal line. It was a combination of good positioning and top-level athleticism, and Owusu-Koramoah made the play look easy. Later in practice the offense tried to run a screen at the Hampton, Va. native, but he read it perfectly and blew the play up.
Owusu-Koramoah played under control and did a good job taking on blocks outside. On one particular blitz he read the back releasing on a wheel route so he immediately opened up and jumped all over the play. Once again, it was a combination of intelligence and elite athleticism. We’ve seen the athleticism since the day he arrived at Notre Dame, but the plays he made today showed maturity and instincts as a football player.
