Notre Dame Football Hot Takes: Practice No. 6 - Defense

Junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah once again stood out for the Irish defense. (Photo by Mike Miller)
Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

With its time at Culver Academies in the rearview mirror the Notre Dame football team returned to campus for its sixth practice of the 2019 season. It was a much better day for the Irish defense, who made a lot of plays on the ball and were far more disruptive than what we saw in practice one.

Standouts and observations of the defense from practice six:

PRACTICE STANDOUTS

JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH, ROVER: Rover was a major question mark heading into the season, with all three scholarship players at the position combining for a grand total of zero career snaps at the position. We are just six practices in and there is a lot to prove, but so far the Irish junior has been a standout for the Irish defense. Notre Dame needs more playmaking from the position, and thus far in fall camp Owusu-Koramoah has done that.

He had one of the plays of the day during a red zone 7on7 period, running underneath an Ian Book post throw to Chris Finke for a brilliant interception near the goal line. It was a combination of good positioning and top-level athleticism, and Owusu-Koramoah made the play look easy. Later in practice the offense tried to run a screen at the Hampton, Va. native, but he read it perfectly and blew the play up.

Owusu-Koramoah played under control and did a good job taking on blocks outside. On one particular blitz he read the back releasing on a wheel route so he immediately opened up and jumped all over the play. Once again, it was a combination of intelligence and elite athleticism. We’ve seen the athleticism since the day he arrived at Notre Dame, but the plays he made today showed maturity and instincts as a football player.

