News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 09:51:59 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Notre Dame Players Talk Practice - Defense

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
BluenadGold.com

Following the opening practice of the 2019 season, the Notre Dame defensive players met with the media and talked about their on-field work and the upcoming season.

JULIAN OKWARA, DE

ALOHI GILMAN, S

JALEN ELLIOTT, S

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}