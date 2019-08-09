Friday Notebook: Updates On Notable 2021 Notre Dame Targets
The Friday Recruiting Notebook at Blue & Gold Illustrated has details on a new 2021 defensive back offer, the latest on every 2021 wide receiver target, and insight on a huge Fighting Irish prospect.
New 2021 Defensive Back Offer
Before Notre Dame offered 2021 athlete Ceyair Wright from Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola, it had been since July 16 when Notre Dame sent out its last scholarship offer (Collin Gamble).
Beginning on June 23, schools have been in a recruiting dead period, although it briefly lifted at the end of July. There hasn't been too much big recruiting news of late, but Notre Dame has able to throw its hat into the ring with Wright, a 6-foot, 173-pound four-star prospect.
Wright plays all over the field for his high school squad, including cornerback, running back, and in the return game. His skills seem to translate best as a defensive back.
On offense, Wright is showcased as a ball carrier in a wing-T offense. Wright has a personal best 100 meter dash time of 10.84, according to MileSplit.com.
Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght extended the offer to Wright.
“The offer was huge for me,” Wright said. “I was extremely excited as Notre Dame is such a prestigious school. All my options are open as of now, but I really love the academics.”
Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, USC, and several others have offers on the table as well.
RELATED: Notre Dame Offer 'Huge' For Four-Star Athlete Ceyair Wright
