Wright plays all over the field for his high school squad, including cornerback, running back, and in the return game. His skills seem to translate best as a defensive back.

On offense, Wright is showcased as a ball carrier in a wing-T offense. Wright has a personal best 100 meter dash time of 10.84, according to MileSplit.com.

Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght extended the offer to Wright.

“The offer was huge for me,” Wright said. “I was extremely excited as Notre Dame is such a prestigious school. All my options are open as of now, but I really love the academics.”

Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, USC, and several others have offers on the table as well.

