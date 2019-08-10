Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke at a press conference after this morning’s practice and quickly jumped into answering questions.

On the advantage of having a seven-man captain class... Kelly: "Consensus. I think when it comes to selecting captains, I've gone through the gamut over 30 years of having two captains. Guys really like to, as a leadership group, have the ability to work together as a group. So I think it has much more to do with their ability to act as a unified group more than it does anything else. They operate so much easier together as that group. "We have kind of laid the groundwork for that with our S.W.A.T. (Spring/Summer Workout Accountability Team) groups. So it's kind of set into motion, this kind of extended leadership within the organization, if you will. So I think I've kind of set that model up in a way where they operate a lot better when there's much more of a consensus. “A lot of the meetings that I've been having over the last couple of years since we set up these S.W.A.T. has been with eight, nine, 10 individuals. They just feel much more comfortable and have led in that fashion. So that's why you're seeing a little bit more in terms of captains.”

Brian Kelly gave his overview after the sixth practice, held Saturday morning at Notre Dame. (Photo by Mike Miller)

On how Khalid Kareem demonstrates leadership... Kelly: "He recognizes how important it is to hold his peers accountable. I'll give you an example: We're in our last summer workout and Matt [Balis] was doing a million things, cause we had a run on the other side of campus, and he was also going to give out awards. So his mind was on a lot of different things. ‘Well, that week, Khalid's team had fallen below the threshold in terms of points, and if you fall below a particular threshold in terms of accountability points — classroom [and] other things — then you have to run. Well, it had slipped [Balis's] mind that he had to hold them accountable for that and run them. And Khalid came up to say, 'hey, listen, our team's got to run today. Don't forget.' "Just those little things about how we're going to be held accountable all the time. So he really shows that accountability amongst the peers [is important], and he’s about doing it the right way all the time."

On Cole Kmet's broken collarbone… Kelly: "He had surgery the other day. We put a plate in there and six screws. The timeline is anywhere from four weeks to eight to 10 weeks, depending on how he heals. Typically, we've had them back in six [weeks]. He has shown to be a really good healer. "He came back from a high ankle sprain in a week. So we're going to take the positive end of this and think that we can get them back in four or five weeks. So we're hoping New Mexico (Sept. 14), but we'll see how it goes. Mother nature will have a lot to do with that, but I've got a great team [of trainers] and he's already up and moving around. "

On if there is a need to move additional players to the tight end position... Kelly: "No. Tommy Tremble will step in there. We really like Tommy. His athleticism fits in well at that position. So we feel comfortable where we are."

On whether Asmar Bilal is considered to be a starter at both the Buck and Mike linebacker positions... Kelly: "No, I don't think I'm ready to say that. I would say we're trying to find the guys that fit with their skill set. I don't think there's any question that we feel like he's got a unique skill set at that position. He's extremely athletic. "So we're really trying to find the strengths of each one of those linebackers and how they fit into the overall scheme of things on first, second, and third down. I think we've got a pretty good idea of who those guys are. "Now it's about finding what the best combinations are right now. So we're starting to see some combinations. Who's the shortstop and second Baseman? Who turns it best together? I know that's maybe a poor analogy, but it's really about trying to find those combinations and matching those skill sets."

On whether Kelly saw freshman safety Kyle Hamilton's interception during that day's practice... Kelly: "I did see that cause it was close coverage. Does that mean he has four? "Oh, he's got five. It's amazing that you guys keep stats. Is there a big board that you guys keep? How many times have I screwed up somebody's name? Just the one time. That's good. Cause he's reminded me, [long-snapper] John Shannon has, like 17 times about it. "[Hamilton is] a good player. I mean, he's young. He's still growing. He's still learning. He's going to be a good player. There's no doubt."

On if Kelly is trying to downplay how talented Hamilton is... Kelly: “I really didn't know he had three interceptions [during last Sunday's practice]. I honestly did not. I know he shows up more. I was looking at other things. He's now got my attention a little bit more, so I see him more in terms of what he's doing. There's no doubt.”

On what Drew White has done to put himself in the running to be the starting Mike linebacker... Kelly: "He's a downhill player. If you look up the Mike linebacker in a dictionary, you'd probably find his body type and picture. One of the things that we were really looking for is the Mike linebacker to pull those double teams off of the two down linemen. "He's been really consistent at doing that and playing downhill, pulling those double teams off and allowing Myron [Tagovailoa-Amosa] and [Kurt] Hinish to make some plays at the line of scrimmage. So that's really been his consistent forte, and that's what we need from that position. That's why you've seen him in there more and more."