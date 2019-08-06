On July 29, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic big man Matt Zona landed an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder tells Blue & Gold Illustrated that he was pumped up about receiving the ND offer.

"That was a good one to get. I was excited about it," Zona said. "Coach [Mike] Brey called me last Monday and told me about the offer. When you think about college basketball, Notre Dame is one of those really big schools."

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card