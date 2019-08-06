News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 18:15:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Recently Offered 2020 Big Matt Zona Looking To Visit Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

On July 29, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic big man Matt Zona landed an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder tells Blue & Gold Illustrated that he was pumped up about receiving the ND offer.

"That was a good one to get. I was excited about it," Zona said. "Coach [Mike] Brey called me last Monday and told me about the offer. When you think about college basketball, Notre Dame is one of those really big schools."

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Qmmrazapa0sopffcmho6
Rkxjcxvzrhgxyvp1utwr
Matt Zona (24, white jersey) recently added an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Inquirer)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}