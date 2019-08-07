2021 Rivals100 OL Landon Tengwall Shares The Latest On Notre Dame
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel class of 2021 offensive tackle Landon Tengwall is considering narrowing down his list to five schools in the near future. The three schools that are very likely to make the cut are Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State.
The nation's No. 59 prospect and No. 10 tackle is high on Notre Dame but has only been on campus once, and as of right now, he doesn't have a date set to get back to Notre Dame.
"I tried to get up there this summer but I was busy the whole month of June," Tengwall told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I didn't get to visit Notre Dame again; I'm trying to find a way to get up there for a game. Right now, it's looking like I'll be at two Notre Dame games, unfortunately neither will be homes games. It's going to be Georgia-Notre Dame and Michigan-Notre Dame.
