The nation's No. 59 prospect and No. 10 tackle is high on Notre Dame but has only been on campus once, and as of right now, he doesn't have a date set to get back to Notre Dame.

"I tried to get up there this summer but I was busy the whole month of June," Tengwall told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I didn't get to visit Notre Dame again; I'm trying to find a way to get up there for a game. Right now, it's looking like I'll be at two Notre Dame games, unfortunately neither will be homes games. It's going to be Georgia-Notre Dame and Michigan-Notre Dame.