EJ: I’m going with Blake Fisher. Notre Dame set the tone for the 2021 class by not only landing a Top 15 national recruit but also keeping an absolute stud close to home. Fisher is already turning into a tremendous vocal leader for Notre Dame and is looking to get more top talent onboard with him. On the field, Fisher is one of the country’s top overall prospects for a reason. He is a colossal player in the trenches, and wherever he lines up, Fisher has the potential to be a multi-year starter and the next great offensive lineman to come out of Notre Dame. The fact that the Irish got him in the class earlier than expected makes it that much more of a huge recruiting victory.

Mike: Fisher is a solid choice, and 2021 Georgia tight end Cane Berrong would be another solid choice here, as the Irish beat out Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, and others for the talented prospect. But I'm going with Mars (Penn.) offensive line Michael Carmody. After Notre Dame offered him in early May, he became a very important target for the Irish. The staff wanted one other offensive line recruit to join Tosh Baker, and Carmody was the most important prospect on that O-line board. Carmody took an official visit to Texas A&M and was looking to take one to Michigan as well in June, but Carmody visited South Bend three weekends in a row in June and the Irish were able to win his recruitment. Getting Carmody on board was big for Notre Dame's class.