CULVER, Ind. - Notre Dame had its first full-padded practice of the 2019 season, and the defense had some up-and-down moments, but overall it was a strong day for the team.

ALOHI GILMAN, S– For the second straight practice, the senior safety was a standout for the Irish. Already a proven run defender, what has stood out about Gilman so far in fall camp has been his excellent coverage. Even when he got beat by TE Cole Kmet on a touchdown, Gilman was in very good position, requiring an elite catch and a perfectly thrown pass from QB Phil Jurkovec.

Gilman was all over Kmet and the other Irish pass catchers during 1on1s. He forced an incompletion on his first rep against Kmet and broke up a pass intended for RB Jafar Armstrong on rep two. The only other pass that was caught on Gilman in 1on1s was another perfectly thrown ball from Jurkovec, this time to TE Tommy Tremble.