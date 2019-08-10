BGI VIDEO: Post Practice - Offense
Three Irish offensive players were named captains today by head coach Brian Kelly. They met the media following the sixth practice of the fall.
IAN BOOK
CHRIS FINKE
ROBERT HAINSEY
