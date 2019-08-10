News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-10 19:24:27 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI VIDEO: Post Practice - Offense

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
BluenadGold.com

Three Irish offensive players were named captains today by head coach Brian Kelly. They met the media following the sixth practice of the fall.

IAN BOOK

CHRIS FINKE

ROBERT HAINSEY

Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}