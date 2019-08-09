Over the past 24 hours we’ve published quick hitters of the Irish offense and defense , and a full practice report of the quarterbacks from Notre Dame’s fifth practice of fall camp. Now let’s take a deeper dive into the performance of the rest of the offense.

It was a strong day for the Notre Dame offensive line, especially in regard to the run game. The Irish front five pushed the defense around for much of the day. There were some mistakes here and there, but the line looks far beyond where I’d expect them to on the fifth day of practice. The group was athletic and physical all practice long, and when they made mistakes they were aggressive mistakes.

We’ve heard all offseason about the improved conditioning of senior right guard Tommy Kraemer, and we saw that on display during the Thursday practice. Kraemer moved much better in space during the screen periods, his quickness at the snap is better and he was much quicker reacting to and picking up the twists and stunts during drills against the defensive line.

Outside of getting knocked back once by sophomore DT Jayson Ademilola, Kraemer got very good movement and a strong push during the half-line drill, which involves a center, guard and tackle against a defensive tackle, an end and a linebacker. He split reps against junior DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa during 1on1 pass rush drills, but his loss was late in the rep.