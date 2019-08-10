BGI VIDEO: Brian Kelly Press Conference
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media following the team's sixth practice of fall camp.
Topics include the naming of seven team captains, an injury update on tight end Cole Kmet, the progress of freshman punter Jay Bramblett and more.
Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.