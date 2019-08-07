There are a number of veterans on the Notre Dame roster that are poised for bounce back seasons, either due to injury, poor performance or falling down the depth chart.

TOMMY KRAEMER, GUARD: It was somewhat amusing to see senior right guard Tommy Kraemer named preseason first-team All-American by Street & Smith’s and Sporting News, and second team by Phil Steele’s. Lindy’s also ranked Kraemer as the nation’s No. 5 guard.

The reality is that among Notre Dame’s five starting offensive linemen last season, Kraemer graded out the fourth best by Pro Football Focus, which does real football analysis while breaking down every play in every game. It reached the point where Kraemer also was removed from the starting lineup for a couple of games because his mobility issues did not enable him to function as well as offensive coordinator Chip Long demanded. Kraemer himself said his performance was not up to snuff.