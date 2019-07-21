Blue & Gold Illustrated is gearing up for fall camp with a number of articles to get Notre Dame football fans ready for the 2019 season, and the Fighting Irish recruiting news and scoop is still flowing as well. Catch up on any headlines you may have missed in the past week. Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting ready for the 2019 season. (USA Today)

WEEKLY FEATURES

NOTRE DAME TEAM CONTENT

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING NEWS

LUCKY CHARMS

PODCASTS

Driskell and Somogyi break down the Notre Dame safeties ahead of the 2019 season. What should you expect from the talented unit?

Holland and Singer break down where Notre Dame stands with its 2020 defensive back board, answer mailbag questions, and more.