Week In Review: Notre Dame Team, Recruiting News

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Blue & Gold Illustrated is gearing up for fall camp with a number of articles to get Notre Dame football fans ready for the 2019 season, and the Fighting Irish recruiting news and scoop is still flowing as well.

Catch up on any headlines you may have missed in the past week.

Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting ready for the 2019 season. (USA Today)

WEEKLY FEATURES

BGI recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer give the latest scoop and insights on Irish recruiting every Monday morning in the Gold Standard.

The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi compares the historical climate of Notre Dame compared to other powerhouse programs.

Lou's Confessions: Weathering The Conditions At Notre Dame

The BGI staff debates which three-star Notre Dame 2020 commit will have the best career for the Irish.

Cover 3: Which Three-Star Commit Will Have The Best Career

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell breaks down guard Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame's 2020 offensive class, and much more in Midweek Musings.

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Holland's Irish Coffee column includes an insightful interview with Rivals west coast analyst Adam Gorney.

Irish Coffee: Insight Into Notre Dame's Recruiting Efforts Out West

Singer's Friday Recruiting Notebook has the latest on top 2021 running back target Will Shipley, where cornerback Elijah Gaines stands with the Irish, and much more.

Friday Recruiting Notebook

NOTRE DAME TEAM CONTENT

Don't miss Driskell's sit down, one-on-one interview with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea. What is Lea's approach to his defense in 2019?

One-On-One With Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Clark Lea

2019 Notre Dame Position Previews

Driskell goes in-depth on the Irish position groups. Here are the breakdowns so far:

Quarterbacks
Wide Receivers
Defensive Ends

Notre Dame's 19 For '19

Somogyi has a countdown from 19 to 1 of the most pivotal figures who will be counted on to help lead Notre Dame back to the College Football Playoff.

No. 19 WR Michael Young
No. 18 LB Jack Lamb
No. 17 K Jonathan Doerer
No. 16 CB Houston Griffith
No. 15 DE Daelin Hayes
No. 14 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

More Team Headlines

Notre Dame Center Jarrett Patterson Named To Rimington Trophy Watch List

Notre Dame Tight End Cole Kmet Named To Mackey Award Watch List

Tony Jones Jr. And Jafar Armstrong Named To Doak Walker Watch List

Notre Dame QB Ian Book Named To Davey O'Brien Watch List

Notre Dame QB Ian Book Named To Maxwell Award Watch List

Notre Dame's Julian Okwara And Khalid Kareem Named To Bednarik Watch List

2019 All-Opponent/Notre Dame Team - Defense

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING NEWS

Holland and Singer go in-depth on Notre Dame recruiting questions posed by Irish fans from our message board and on Twitter.

Recruiting Mailbag: How Should Notre Dame Manage Remaining 2020 Spots?

Holland and Singer have the latest on two big defensive back targets for the Fighting Irish.

Hot Button: Where Does Notre Dame Stand With DB Malcolm Greene?Hot Button: Where Does Notre Dame Stand With Elite DB Christian Gonzalez?

What are key positions for Notre Dame for the 2021 cycle, and who are the top names to know? Singer breaks it down.

Five Keys To Building Notre Dame's 2021 Class

Holland and Singer give the latest on where Notre Dame stands with all of its 2021 front seven targets.

Hot Board: Intro To 2021 Defensive Front Seven Targets

More Recruiting Headlines

Observations From Notre Dame TE Commit Cane Berrong's Workout

Notre Dame Recruiting Tidbits From Prime 21 Camp

2022 OT Fisher Anderson Learned A Lot From Notre Dame Camp

Irish Commit Blake Fisher On Bond With Jeff Quinn, Helping ND Recruit

Texas DB Collin Gamble Excited About Notre Dame Offer

Coach's Take: What Is Notre Dame Getting in 2021 TE Cane Berrong?

Rivals100 2021 RB Will Shipley Goes In-Depth On His Recruitment

Five-Star DL Korey Foreman Would Love To Visit Notre Dame

Caleb Offord Reflects On Notre Dame Commitment

2021 Four-Star OT Eli Sutton Recaps Notre Dame Camp

Two Stand Out For 2021 Rivals100 WR Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Notre Dame Commit Jay Brunelle On Relationships With Staff, Pyne

Notre Dame Working On 2020 Georgia Commit

Coach's Take: Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher Has "No Ceiling"

Notre Dame A 'Dream School' For Rising 2022 Arizona Athlete

LUCKY CHARMS

Every night of the week, BGI has the latest insights on Notre Dame football recruiting. Check out the past week's Lucky Charms.

Updates On Key 2021 DB Targets In Virginia

Updates On Notre Dame Targets In Ohio

Insider Notes On New DB Target Collin Gamble

What's Next For Notre Dame Safety Recruiting

Scoop On Top 2021 RB Target Will Shipley

Irish Commit Kevin Bauman Close To Locking In OV

PODCASTS

Driskell and Somogyi break down the Notre Dame safeties ahead of the 2019 season. What should you expect from the talented unit?


Holland and Singer break down where Notre Dame stands with its 2020 defensive back board, answer mailbag questions, and more.


Driskell and Somogyi discuss an important game on the schedule, at Stanford late in November.


