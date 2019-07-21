Week In Review: Notre Dame Team, Recruiting News
Blue & Gold Illustrated is gearing up for fall camp with a number of articles to get Notre Dame football fans ready for the 2019 season, and the Fighting Irish recruiting news and scoop is still flowing as well.
Catch up on any headlines you may have missed in the past week.
WEEKLY FEATURES
BGI recruiting insiders EJ Holland and Mike Singer give the latest scoop and insights on Irish recruiting every Monday morning in the Gold Standard.
The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
BGI senior editor Lou Somogyi compares the historical climate of Notre Dame compared to other powerhouse programs.
Lou's Confessions: Weathering The Conditions At Notre Dame
The BGI staff debates which three-star Notre Dame 2020 commit will have the best career for the Irish.
Cover 3: Which Three-Star Commit Will Have The Best Career
BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell breaks down guard Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame's 2020 offensive class, and much more in Midweek Musings.
Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings
Holland's Irish Coffee column includes an insightful interview with Rivals west coast analyst Adam Gorney.
Irish Coffee: Insight Into Notre Dame's Recruiting Efforts Out West
Singer's Friday Recruiting Notebook has the latest on top 2021 running back target Will Shipley, where cornerback Elijah Gaines stands with the Irish, and much more.
NOTRE DAME TEAM CONTENT
Don't miss Driskell's sit down, one-on-one interview with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea. What is Lea's approach to his defense in 2019?
One-On-One With Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Clark Lea
2019 Notre Dame Position Previews
Driskell goes in-depth on the Irish position groups. Here are the breakdowns so far:
Quarterbacks
Wide Receivers
Defensive Ends
Notre Dame's 19 For '19
Somogyi has a countdown from 19 to 1 of the most pivotal figures who will be counted on to help lead Notre Dame back to the College Football Playoff.
No. 19 WR Michael Young
No. 18 LB Jack Lamb
No. 17 K Jonathan Doerer
No. 16 CB Houston Griffith
No. 15 DE Daelin Hayes
No. 14 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
---
More Team Headlines
Notre Dame Center Jarrett Patterson Named To Rimington Trophy Watch List
Notre Dame Tight End Cole Kmet Named To Mackey Award Watch List
Tony Jones Jr. And Jafar Armstrong Named To Doak Walker Watch List
Notre Dame QB Ian Book Named To Davey O'Brien Watch List
Notre Dame QB Ian Book Named To Maxwell Award Watch List
Notre Dame's Julian Okwara And Khalid Kareem Named To Bednarik Watch List
NOTRE DAME RECRUITING NEWS
Holland and Singer go in-depth on Notre Dame recruiting questions posed by Irish fans from our message board and on Twitter.
Recruiting Mailbag: How Should Notre Dame Manage Remaining 2020 Spots?
Holland and Singer have the latest on two big defensive back targets for the Fighting Irish.
Hot Button: Where Does Notre Dame Stand With DB Malcolm Greene?Hot Button: Where Does Notre Dame Stand With Elite DB Christian Gonzalez?
What are key positions for Notre Dame for the 2021 cycle, and who are the top names to know? Singer breaks it down.
Five Keys To Building Notre Dame's 2021 Class
Holland and Singer give the latest on where Notre Dame stands with all of its 2021 front seven targets.
Hot Board: Intro To 2021 Defensive Front Seven Targets
---
More Recruiting Headlines
Observations From Notre Dame TE Commit Cane Berrong's Workout
Notre Dame Recruiting Tidbits From Prime 21 Camp
2022 OT Fisher Anderson Learned A Lot From Notre Dame Camp
Irish Commit Blake Fisher On Bond With Jeff Quinn, Helping ND Recruit
Texas DB Collin Gamble Excited About Notre Dame Offer
Coach's Take: What Is Notre Dame Getting in 2021 TE Cane Berrong?
Rivals100 2021 RB Will Shipley Goes In-Depth On His Recruitment
Five-Star DL Korey Foreman Would Love To Visit Notre Dame
Caleb Offord Reflects On Notre Dame Commitment
2021 Four-Star OT Eli Sutton Recaps Notre Dame Camp
Two Stand Out For 2021 Rivals100 WR Lorenzo Styles Jr.
Notre Dame Commit Jay Brunelle On Relationships With Staff, Pyne
Notre Dame Working On 2020 Georgia Commit
Coach's Take: Notre Dame Commit Blake Fisher Has "No Ceiling"
LUCKY CHARMS
Every night of the week, BGI has the latest insights on Notre Dame football recruiting. Check out the past week's Lucky Charms.
Updates On Key 2021 DB Targets In Virginia
Updates On Notre Dame Targets In Ohio
Insider Notes On New DB Target Collin Gamble
What's Next For Notre Dame Safety Recruiting
Scoop On Top 2021 RB Target Will Shipley
PODCASTS
Driskell and Somogyi break down the Notre Dame safeties ahead of the 2019 season. What should you expect from the talented unit?
Holland and Singer break down where Notre Dame stands with its 2020 defensive back board, answer mailbag questions, and more.
Driskell and Somogyi discuss an important game on the schedule, at Stanford late in November.
----
