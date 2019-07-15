Jay Brunelle recently shut down his recruitment.

The three-star St. John’s (Mass.) wide receiver had a great weekend official visit to Michigan on June 21 but when the door came open for him and Notre Dame, there was really no contest.

Brunelle worked hard all offseason to notch an offer from the Irish and committed as soon as everything fell into place.

“Michigan made a great, late push,” Brunelle said. “It came down to Michigan and Notre Dame. It was a tough decision, but I knew it was always Notre Dame. That’s where my heart was. Deep down, I felt like Notre Dame was the place I wanted to be. It was amazing to accomplish that.”