Five-Star DL Korey Foreman Would Love To Visit Notre Dame

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

California defensive end Korey Foreman holds a Notre Dame offer. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame is going after the best of the best.

The Irish made their way to California during the spring evaluation period and put an offer on the table for five-star 2021 Corona (Calif.) Centennial defensive end Korey Foreman.

“Any offer that I get is a blessing to me because there is some kid around the world that doesn’t have any,” Foreman said. “I think of it as my first offer. I’m still excited no matter who it is and what happens.”

