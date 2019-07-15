Blue & Gold Illustrated was in the South Atlanta area on Monday and gathered new intel on Georgia commit Justin Robinson. Where do the Irish stand in his recruitment?

Click Here to read the update.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.