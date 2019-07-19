Friday Recruiting Notebook
The Friday Recruiting Notebook runs through several notable Notre Dame Fighting Irish recruiting updates, including notes on 2021 Rivals100 running back Will Shipley, the latest on defensive back Elijah Gaines, and an interesting move for a 2021 target.
Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60
Top RB Will Shipley Sets Notre Dame Visit
One of the biggest newsworthy items of a slower recruiting week was Matthews (N.C.) Weddington class of 2021 running back Will Shipley setting up a visit with running backs coach Lance Taylor to see Notre Dame on October 12 when the Irish host USC.
Even though the Irish are after five-star running back Camar Wheaton and the nation's No. 4 running back in Donovan Edwards, a case can be made that Shipley is Notre Dame's top running back target in 2021. From what I'm told, the coaching staff is absolutely fired up about Shipley planning to visit Notre Dame in October.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news