One of the biggest newsworthy items of a slower recruiting week was Matthews (N.C.) Weddington class of 2021 running back Will Shipley setting up a visit with running backs coach Lance Taylor to see Notre Dame on October 12 when the Irish host USC.

Even though the Irish are after five-star running back Camar Wheaton and the nation's No. 4 running back in Donovan Edwards, a case can be made that Shipley is Notre Dame's top running back target in 2021. From what I'm told, the coaching staff is absolutely fired up about Shipley planning to visit Notre Dame in October.