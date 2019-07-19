Hot Board: Intro To 2021 Defensive Front Seven Targets
Notre Dame’s 2020 class is nearly finished up, and the Irish coaching staff is already working hard on the class of 2021. Blue & Gold Illustrated is breaking down each 2021 Notre Dame target and where the Irish stand in their respective recruitments.
Today, we continue with the defensive line and linebacker board.
Previous Hot Boards: Offensive Skill | Offensive Line
Below is an introduction to the 2021 Hot Board, and we’ll add “temperatures” to the Hot Board once things heat up more on the recruiting trail.
Top Offers: Committed to Notre Dame
The Latest: Rubio picked up an offer from Notre Dame in late May and silently committed soon after. The four-star prospect made his decision public a few weeks later at Notre Dame’s OL/DL camp. Grabbing an offer from the Irish was a dream come true for Rubio, so don’t expect him to waver at all during the recruiting process. In fact, Rubio is quickly becoming one of Notre Dame’s biggest vocal leaders in the 2021 class. Rubio is extremely active on social media and is working on several key targets.
