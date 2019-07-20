News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-20 09:58:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Recruiting Tidbits From Prime 21 Camp

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Uh6df9pezdgr2pu9tbcq
Florida wide receiver Mario Williams holds a Notre Dame offer. (EJ Holland)

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland is in Dallas for the annual Deion Sanders Prime 21 Camp, which features a handful of Notre Dame recruiting targets.

Here are tidbits from registration.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}