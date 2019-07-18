News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-18 19:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas DB Collin Gamble Excited About Notre Dame Offer

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Hlh7aqoarc94j7wyh6sr
Texas defensive back Collin Gamble added a Notre Dame offer this week. (EJ Holland)

Notre Dame loved what it saw from Collin Gamble during the spring evaluation period.

But the Irish really wanted a verified 40 time before putting an offer on the table. Once the three-star 2020 cornerback from Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian was able to produce that, the Irish made a move.

After months of patiently waiting, Gamble received his coveted scholarship from Notre Dame this week.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}