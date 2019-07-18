Texas DB Collin Gamble Excited About Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame loved what it saw from Collin Gamble during the spring evaluation period.
But the Irish really wanted a verified 40 time before putting an offer on the table. Once the three-star 2020 cornerback from Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian was able to produce that, the Irish made a move.
After months of patiently waiting, Gamble received his coveted scholarship from Notre Dame this week.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news