Franklin (Tenn.) class of 2022 offensive tackle Fisher Anderson has already earned offers from Virginia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, and South Carolina. The young 6-foot-6, 255-pounder is considered one of the elite offensive line prospects in his class.

"I have really enjoyed the process, and I plan to get the most out of it that I can before it's over," said Anderson. "I think the first offer I received (South Carolina) came as the biggest surprise because it was my first big encounter with college. It has helped a lot to now know what a college coach is looking for in terms of academics and athletics."

Anderson hit the camp circuit in June and competed at Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee. He enjoyed his time in South Bend.

"I thought the camp was well set up and run, and they handled the bad weather the best they could," Anderson said. "In the end, that camp was a huge learning experience of what a high caliber O-line looks like."