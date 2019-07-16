Through the decades, a Notre Dame football follower often has heard why the Fighting Irish can no longer seriously vie for a national championship the way they regularly did while winning an NCAA-recognized 13 in the 70 years from 1919-88.

• The academic standards limit the recruiting pool.

• More and more the premier athletes are seeking the path of least resistance where they don’t have to “play school” as much in order to better prepare for the NFL.

• There is more parity than ever (although this one has become more laughable than ever when you look at the makeup of the College Football Playoff the past five years).

• And then there is one that has especially gained momentum in recent years: The climate is too cold to appeal to the blue-chip talents from the warm-weather states.

Climate is something Notre Dame cannot control. However, what was the excuse for these traditional college football powers in better climates failing for more than a decade?

• In the 19 years from 1983-2001, the USC Trojans were 138-96-6 (.589). Other than 1988, when it started 10-0 before losing to Notre Dame in the regular season finale (27-10), USC was never relevant during that time in the national title picture.

In this decade, the Trojans have been solid at 78-40 (.661) but hardly powerful, including 3-6 versus Notre Dame.

• In the 14 years from 1984-97, Texas — often considered the best job in the country in terms of financial resources, administrative commitment and recruiting base — was 92-68-3 (.574 winning percentage). That was practically identical to Notre Dame’s 13-year record of 91-68 (.572) in the 13 seasons from 1997-2009.

In this decade, the same stretch Brian Kelly has been at Notre Dame, the Longhorns are 63-52 (.547).

• In the 11 seasons from 1989-99, Oklahoma was 68-55-3, a .551 winning percentage. Bob Stoops, who had never been a head coach, turned it around dramatically at the turn of the century

• In the 11 years from 1997-2007, Alabama was 74-60 (.552) and qualified for only one BCS bid, that resulting in a loss to Michigan.

• Clemson was a perennial top-12 team in the 1980s, highlighted by the 1981 national title — but in a 19-year stretch from 1992-2010, the Tigers were 135-97 (.581), never once won 10 games in those seasons and finished ranked only six times, none higher than No. 16.

• Speaking of Tigers, from 1989-99 LSU was 58-65-1 (.472).

In the last seven years from 2012-18, LSU has been a respectable 64-25 (.719) — virtually identical to Notre Dame’s 65-25. The Irish also have won both bowl meetings over the Tigers in that time.

The Bayou Bengal Tigers and their southern brethren possessed the “C Factors” that premier recruits supposedly are most interested in — championships, climate and comely coeds — yet even they have had their cycles of struggles.

Lest we forget, the "Big 3" in Florida have had their share of setbacks this decade too, including 12-13 at Florida State the past two years, 70-44 at Florida and 69-46 at Miami, prime recruiting bases.

In all these instances, though, most of the time the needed ingredient was the fourth C — coaching.

In almost every instance, it took three coaching changes before order was restored, similar to Notre Dame with Brian Kelly, although he has been on quite the roller-coaster ride himself.

• LSU went through Mike Archer, Curley Hallman and former Notre Dame All-American Gerry DiNardo before Nick Saban’s arrival began to turn the (Crimson) Tide much more in Baton Rouge, resulting in a 2003 national title and setting the table for another in 2007.

Archer had a 10-1-1 debut season in 1987, but that was somewhat akin to the strong 8-0 start by Ty Willingham in his first season at Notre Dame.

DiNardo had back-to-back 9-3 and 10-2 seasons, similar to Charlie Weis’ 9-3 and 10-3 ledgers his first two years at Notre Dame. He followed with a precipitous 4-7 drop (a la Weis at 3-9 his third year) that would seal his fate.

• Alabama went through Mike DuBose, Dennis Franchione and Mike Shula … before Saban again had to come to the rescue (although he too began with a 7-6 record).

Neither DuBose nor Shula had previous head coaching experience, similar to Davie and Weis at Notre Dame.

• Texas fired Fred Akers, David McWilliams and John Mackovic. Akers led the Longhorns to within one game of the national title in his first year (1977, losing 38-10 to Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl) and in his seventh, but the lack of finishing got him ousted.

Even Mack Brown experienced the “what have you done for me lately?” inquiry after winning it all in 2005.

• Oklahoma fired Gary Gibbs, Howard Schnellenberger and John Blake in a five-year span from 1994-98. Neither Gibbs or Blake had head coaching experience when hired — but neither did Stoops when he came aboard in 1999, yet he ended up thriving.

• USC actually fired four head coaches — Ted Tollner, Larry Smith, John Robinson and Paul Hackett — before finally making the "right hire" in Pete Carroll, a perceived retread who had been fired twice in the NFL.

And who really ever could have thought in college football that a guy named Dabo Swinney, who had never even been a coordinator, would evolve into a titan of the game?

The moral of the story is alibis can always be found at any school — no matter what the climate — during losing cycles that might appear unjustifiable. It takes a confluence of factors, most notably strong leadership at the top, to help swing the pendulum and break the negative cycle(s).

There are some inherent advantages recruiting in the south or warm weather areas, but the climate unto itself is not an automatic recipe toward winning or losing.